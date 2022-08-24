Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files
DETROIT

Detroit police seek to identify suspects in homicide

Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying potential suspects in a homicide on the city's northwest side.

At approximately 2:26 a.m. on July 17, a 34-year-old man was involved in a physical alternation with another man in a white T-shirt. Police responded to the incident in the 12800 block of Pierson, but a month later, are searching for their identifications.

Police are seeking to identify either of these men in a July homicide on the city's northwest side.

The suspect, wearing a light colored sweatshirt, then produced a weapon and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the 34-year old man. 

If anyone recognizes these individuals, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

