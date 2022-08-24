Detroit police seek to identify suspects in homicide

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying potential suspects in a homicide on the city's northwest side.

At approximately 2:26 a.m. on July 17, a 34-year-old man was involved in a physical alternation with another man in a white T-shirt. Police responded to the incident in the 12800 block of Pierson, but a month later, are searching for their identifications.

The suspect, wearing a light colored sweatshirt, then produced a weapon and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the 34-year old man.

If anyone recognizes these individuals, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

