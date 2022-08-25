Detroit man charged after 5-year-old nephew accidentally kills himself with unsecured gun

Detroit — The uncle of a 5-year-old boy has been charged with five felonies after his nephew accidentally shot himself, according to prosecutors.

Carlin McDaniel found an unsecured handgun at his uncle Keon Pritchett's Detroit home and accidentally shot himself in the head, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a Thursday press release.

Pritchett, 29, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, tampering with evidence and two felony firearms charges.

At about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Detroit police officers were sent to the 19700 block of Oakfield Street on a report of a shooting, according to the press release. Officers were told someone took Carlin to the hospital before the officers arrived.

Carlin died the same day, according to prosecutors.

“Another child shot. Another few hours of temporary outrage. Another opportunity for meaningful reform ignored," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

"How many more times will it take for the outrage to be lasting and meaningful? Someone please let me know. Can we at least get some action on unsafe storage of guns? I have been asking for more than six years now."

Detroit police Chief James White said Aug. 1 that 50 kids had been shot in Detroit this year, 10 fatally. Since then, at least three more children were shot in the city.

