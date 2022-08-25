Part of SB I-75 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge, road repairs

Detroit — Southbound Interstate 75 between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 375 will close this weekend to allow crews to make road and bridge repairs, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Officials said all entrance ramps to southbound I-75 between Nine Mile in Oakland County and Mack Avenue will be closed. The freeway and the ramps are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, southbound I-75 traffic will be rerouted to westbound Eight Mile to the southbound Lodge Freeway and back to southbound I-75.

