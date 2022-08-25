Tips sought on suspect in non-fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting last week at a gas station on the city's west side.

The shooting happened at about midnight last Thursday at a BP Gas Station in the 17100 block of West Eight Mile Road near Grand River Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, a 23-year-old man, exited the store and walked to his vehicle.

Two other men also exited the store and fired shots at the victim, according to police. The two suspects then fled in a black Ford Fusion with the license plate number EBP-4779.

Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening

injury.

Detectives have identified one of the suspects involved in the incident, they said.

Police are looking for a man who was wearing a black hat, a white T-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.