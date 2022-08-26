Belle Isle giant slide draws crowds for calmer rides

The historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle opened Friday for another weekend with noticeably slower rides than its recent notorious return that generated national headlines and safety adjustments.

Friday's crowd was filled with families, onlookers who refused to get on and media who filmed riders bump, bounce and "burn" themselves when catching too much air sliding down the nearly 40-foot-tall slide.

"It was good until the last bump," Tim Terppa, a Friday rider, said.

He went down with his partner, Sue Mihalich, 61, who had no problem as a first-timer.

"I followed all the instructions and I went through fine. If you listen to what they say, you're perfect," she said.

They saw the viral slide on the news and came from Algonac to give it a try.

Terppa, 65, said the slide, which he last rode about 50 years ago, was fun until he started leaning back instead of forward.

Adam Ratkowski ,42, also hadn't ridden since he was a kid but wanted to bring his son, Adam Jr., to have the same experience.

"I didn't expect that, as soon as I started coming down I'm like 'uh oh, here we go,' " Ratkowski said. "I definitely won't do it again. That hurt. I'm too hold."

Double birthday celebrations brought Stacy South, 23, to Detroit. She's turning 24 Saturday and came back to Michigan, her family's home state, from Virginia to celebrate her mom's birthday last Thursday.

South expected to hurt her backside coming down the slide but also hurt her heels of when she bounced down. "Since I never rode it before, your brain is like, 'what do I need to do to correct myself?'"

Her mom, Jessica Belo, 49, burned her elbow trying to stop but said it was worthwhile because she can post a photo on social media, letting friends know she survived.

Belo called her experience scary, painful, confusing and "nuts. I'm glad it's open and I love that Detroit is making national news for it."

After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide, which first opened in 1967, initially opened its season last week and had a short stint before closing early on after people were filmed bouncing while coming down too fast, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which has operated Belle Isle since 2014, said they waxed and washed the slide's surface to slow down riders.

Meanwhile, viral moments of the wayward rides garnered much attention on social media and elsewhere.

The six-lane slide will continue to operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

The cost is $1 per slide and riders must be at least 4 feet tall.