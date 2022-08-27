EMU makes offer to end contract negotiations as faculty was set to vote on strike plans

Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University has made a new offer to the EMU American Association of University Professors to break a stalemate in contract negotiations.

The newest offer would give all full-time faculty members an annual 2% increase from base salary for the next five years and allocated $3,600 more in supplemental payments for health care benefit plan conversion.

The current contract, which covers over 500 tenured and tenure track faculty, is set to expire at midnight on Wednesday, just two days into the university's fall semester.

Rhonda Longworth, EMU provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs, said the proposal is competitive with peer institutions, balancing faculty's needs for health care and pay with the impact on student costs.

“This proposed investment in total compensation provides our faculty with a significant salary increase while addressing their transition to the University’s health care plans adopted by other campus bargaining units and administrators," Longworth said in a press release. "We are hopeful this will result in a timely response and positive resolution to our negotiations."

On Friday, EMU's American Association of University Professors announced they would vote to give their bargaining committee authority to inform the EMU administration of potential strike action on Saturday. If a settlement is not reached, a second vote would be required to authorize a strike.

The union did not immediately respond to calls seeking information on the vote Saturday.

Union leaders say that the administration has stalled negotiations and informed members earlier this month that it is "highly unlikely" that a new contract will be agreed on by Wednesday.

"Our goal is and always has been a fair settlement," said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team. "It’s time for the EMU administration to stop stalling and start bargaining in good faith, so we can work together to support our students and recognize the outstanding contributions of our faculty."

A proposal to implement a new method for scheduling summer classes that would allow professors more flexibility and students more course options has previously been rejected by the administration, according to a press release from the union. Other issues on the bargaining table include faculty compensation, health care and inclusion of faculty in university decision-making.

Under Michigan's Public Act 152, public universities are limited in the amount they can pay for employee health care plans. In it's proposal, EMU offers faculty three healthcare plans that they say are aligned with the healthcare packages of other employees on campus.

