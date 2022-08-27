Two dead in six-car pileup on I-94 in Detroit; police suspect one driver was impaired

Two people died in a six-car pileup on Interstate 94 in Detroit early Saturday, and Michigan State Police suspect the driver responsible was impaired.

The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Mount Elliott at about 2:25 a.m. The first car involved was a Ford Fusion, which crashed into the center median barrier after the driver lost control, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.

The Ford Fusion was rear-ended by a Kia which came to rest on the right shoulder of I-94, while the Ford Fusion was shifted sideways, blocking the left lane of the interstate.

A man and a woman in the Fusion exited the car and stood outside. The driver of a Dodge Charger pulled up to help.

But the driver of a Jeep Liberty in the left lane hit both of the Fusion's occupants, who were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Jeep Liberty came to a stop against the Ford Fusion. A black Kia SUV sideswiped the Fusion and the Charger before stopping against the right median wall, and the driver of a GMC SUV then rear-ended the Charger.

Police arrested the driver of the Jeep Liberty, who showed signs of impairment, and police are seeking a search warrant for a blood draw. The driver of the black Kia has been taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Michigan State Police said an investigation into the crash will continue and a report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office upon completion.

hmackay@detroitnews.com

@hmackayDN