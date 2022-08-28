Police searching two Detroit neighborhoods after shooting Sunday morning

Detroit — Police are searching two neighborhoods on the west side of Detroit after at least one shooting Sunday morning.

Detroit and Michigan State Police are investigating incidents at West Seven Mile and Pennington Drive and West Seven Mile and Wyoming Avenue. It is not clear if the incidents are related but the areas are less than a mile apart.

Detroit police declined to release information about the incidents and are planning a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Megan Owens, who lives on Pennington, said she heard about a dozen shots around 7 a.m. Sunday.

"I heard the shots from my window. We thought it was fireworks," Owens said. "It's usually very peaceful here."

She said an older man walking his dog was bleeding from a wound on his leg. The man put his belt around his leg to stop the bleeding and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, she said.

The dog was bleeding from his paw, and the man's wife took the dog to a veterinarian, she said.

