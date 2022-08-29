Detroit police to provide details on suspect who killed 3 in violent shooting spree

The Detroit Police Department will hold a press conference Monday to discuss details about the weekend arrest of a man who is suspected of shooting and killing multiple people.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to join the Detroit Police Department at the press conference.

The department has not released details on the identity of the male suspect since he was arrested Sunday night.

The suspect's arrest followed the shooting of four people that left 3 dead in a violent spree Sunday morning.

"There are more questions than answers," said Detroit Police Chief James White in a statement on Sunday following the suspect's arrest. “This did not need to happen. Once again, Detroiters are reeling after lives were senselessly taken at random from our community. We mourn their loss and pray for those fighting for their lives at this hour."

An extensive manhunt had been underway Sunday for the suspect, led by the Detroit Police Department with Michigan State Police, ATF, FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. Helicopters searched near Seven Mile and Woodward Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday as the dozens from law enforcement fanned out across the west side.

White said at a news conference before the arrest that the shootings were done by a single suspect and appeared to be random because nothing connected the four victims.

White said at the time the suspect was a man in his late 20s to early 30s and about 5-foot-8 inches tall. Police issued a news release with his photo. Police believe the crimes were committed on foot.

Jennifer Chambers contributed to this report.