Severe thunderstorms, 70 mph winds leave 360,000 in Michigan without power

A severe line of thunderstorms struck portions of southeast Michigan with 70 mph winds, leaving more than 360,000 people without power.

The warnings lasted until 7 p.m. for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb northeastern Sanilac and eastern Huron counties, according to the National Weather Service.

DTE reported 199,467 customers without power; Consumers Energy reported 160,695 customers without electricity.

During the storms, winds reached 70 mph in Detroit and 74 mph in Lapeer county.

Affected areas include Warren, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, Taylor, St. Clair Shores, Pontiac, Novi, Romulus, Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Flat Rock, Milford, Grosse Pointe, Detroit, Canton, Sterling Heights, Dearborn, Royal Oak.

The weather service warns people in the path of the storm to seek shelter indoors. Local communities, including the Dearborn Police Department, have put out alerts encouraging residents to move inside and remain on the lowest floor of a building.

On the western side of the state, a slight chance of strong to severe thunderstorms lasts through 10 p.m.. The greatest threat is localized between Grand Haven and Lansing, and includes damaging winds, which have already exceeded 60 mph. Hail and localized flooding are possible.

