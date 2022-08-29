School's in session: Detroit Public Schools chief vows to address pandemic gaps

Thousands of students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District headed back to school Monday for the start of a new school year but they weren't the only ones.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti visited four schools — the Mark Twain School for Scholars, Hutchinson Elementary School, Detroit School of Arts, and Foreign Language Immersion and Cultural Studies — as part of small tour Monday to welcome back students and staff.

Saying hello, shaking hands and even stopping by a few classrooms, Vitti said students and faculty seem to be more excited this year, the most "normal" one since COVID-19 hit in 2020.

"It feels different in a good way," he said. "This year, it's all about student achievement."

"We have a lot of make up learning to overcome... and we're going to be able to do that with students coming to school more regularly," said Vitti, noting that 80% of students showed chronic absenteeism in the last academic year in large due to quarantining.

"When students are here, we educate them the right way," Vitti said. "We need everyone to work together to be here everyday and we'll educate children the way they should."

Keeping students safe

Approximately 48,000 students in the Detroit school system, the state's largest school district, went back to school Monday.

With safety a top concern, Detroit schools officials say they've instituted several safety measures, including metal detectors in 80% of its schools, and requiring all students to wear IDs. Additionally each high school has security guards or police officers and each school has one entry and exit door.

"Safety is on the mind of parents, you can't ignore the increase in mass shootings," Vitti said. "We'll be ready if a tragedy hits, but more importantly we're putting systems in to prevent that from happening."

Detroit School of Arts is among the list of schools with locked entrance doors and metal detectors that await students and guests upon arrival. Vitti said all DPSCD schools will practice active shooting drills in the next two weeks and inform parents of new safety protocols.

"I think it's everyone's responsibility to really know where children are at," Vitti said. "We all need to be very sensitive and very honest when we see something that doesn't make sense or something concerning that a student is showing."

Improving education and attendance

And safety isn't the only top concern this school year.

Vitti said the district will continue working on narrowing the academic gap between DPSCD students and state averages. Before the pandemic, he said DPSCD students showed academic improvement at "above grade level" performance, higher than the state of Michigan's average in the 2018-2019 academic year.

"At the minimum level we want all of our students to show at least one year of growth in literacy and math, but more importantly we're trying to get back to where we were before the pandemic hit," he said. "We're probably one to six percentage points away from narrowing the gap the pandemic created. By January we're hoping to be where we were before the pandemic."

Overall district enrollment, meanwhile, is up this school year with 900 more students than compared to last year, with most children in the kindergarten and first grade levels. Last school year also had a spike in kindergarten enrollment due to the return of homeschooled students to public schools which slightly boosted Michigan's overall K-12 enrollment.

"That make sense because that's where families felt the most uncomfortable with sending their children back to school," Vitti said. "Now we just have to have to students actually attend."

