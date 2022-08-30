5 hospitalized after blast, fire in commercial building in Detroit

Detroit — Five people were hospitalized after a fire and explosion Monday night in a commercial building on the 16000 block of Schoolcraft in Detroit, fire officials said.

The victims were hospitalized in temporary serious condition, fire Chief James White said.

The Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, but it appeared to be the result of an explosion, White said.

The one-story brick building sustained extensive damage. Thefire was extinguished in 1 1/2 hours but firefighters remained to monitor the site.

"We want to make sure all the citizens in the neighborhood are safe," White said.

