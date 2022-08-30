Detroit police seek help to find woman who vanished from west side home

Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help to find a 69-year-old Detroit woman with mental illness who walked away from her west side home on Aug. 19.

Rona Howell left her home in the 18900 block of Warrington near Seven Mile and Livernois at about 3 p.m. and hasn't been seen since, officials said.

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has brown eyes.

At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a black and white hat, a black wig, a black jacket, multi-colored pants, black tennis shoes, and she was carrying a big purse.

Police said Howell suffers from Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about Howell should call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at (313) 596-5201.

