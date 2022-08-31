Detroit police ask for help to identify female slaying victim in Sunday shooting spree

Detroit — One of the victims from Sunday's shooting spree that left three people dead and one seriously injured has not been identified by police.

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying her.

The woman was shot and killed at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Margareta and Wyoming avenues, according to police.

She is a Black woman with brown eyes and a medium build, police said. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Her hair was in two long braids, and she was wearing a white hooded sweater, and gray and black Nike sweatpants. She carried a multi-colored purse that had green New York basketball shorts in it.

The woman was allegedly fatally shot by Dontae Smith, who police said went on a shooting spree early Sunday, randomly shooting strangers on Detroit's westside. Charges against Smith include three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and animal abuse.

Two others — Chayne Lee, 28, and Lari Brisco, 43, both of Detroit — were also allegedly killed by Smith, police said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday the victims were “innocent people going about their lives in a neighborhood on a Sunday morning” who were shot for no reason aside from being at “the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

