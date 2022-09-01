State police investigate possible shooting on I-96 near Wyoming in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting connected to a road rage incident Thursday morning on Interstate 96 near Wyoming in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the freeway's eastbound express lanes, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving a Chrysler 200 east on the freeway and got into "a road rage incident" with the driver of a Dodge Charger.

Police said the Charger then got in front of the Chrysler 200 and slammed on the brakes. The Chrysler 200's driver was in the middle lane and the Charger ended up in the left lane, they said.

The Chrysler 200's driver told state police the driver of the Charger, a heavy-set woman in her mid-30s, then reached across from the driver's seat and fired a black handgun at the victim.

Officials said none of the shots struck the victim or the victim’s vehicle.

State police said they have closed eastbound I-96's express lanes at the Southfield Freeway to search for shell casings.

They warn motorists to expect delays.

