Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.

Police said a suspect identified as Demetrius Lovell Johnson, 26, allegedly followed the two in a gray Ford Mustang. Johnson allegedly fired a gun at the two people, striking the man and fatally wounding him. Johnson then fled the scene, investigators said.

The victim's female passenger was not injured, they also said.

Officials said they have recovered the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the fatal shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez