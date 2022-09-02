'Jane Doe' Detroit shooting spree victim identified as 16-year-old girl

Detroit — The "Jane Doe" who was one of three people killed Sunday by a man who allegedly went on a random shooting spree in Detroit has been identified as a 16-year-old girl, police said Friday.

Police, who had distributed an artist's sketch of the unknown victim after the incident, did not release the girl's name.

Dontae Smith, 19, faces three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty in the alleged gun attack that wounded a fourth victim.

Police officials said the four incidents were initially thought to be unrelated, but analysts matched shell casings at the crime scenes to the same gun.

The victims appeared to be randomly targeted, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

“It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning, August 28, like a scene out of a movie, this alleged defendant reigned real terror on the citizens northwest Detroit," Worthy said in a statement.

"Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim," Worthy said. "Thanks to a continuous collaboration of law enforcement agencies, these deaths and injuries will be aggressively prosecuted by this office."

Smith also is charged with killing Chayne Lee, 28, and Lari Brisco, 43. John Palik, 76, was wounded in the alleged shooting spree, prosecutors said.

