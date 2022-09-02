Michigan travelers will get a break from roadwork over Labor Day weekend

Orange barrels will be moved from 96 Michigan roads for the Labor Day weekend, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will remove barrels, cones and other lane restrictions from road and bridge construction projects across the state from Friday to Tuesday. The goal is to ease traffic delays, Whitmer said in a news release.

"This long weekend, we are suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions so Michiganders can get where they need to go safely and on time,” Whitmer said. "On Tuesday morning, the work will continue, and we will roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."

Some lane restrictions will still be in place and state transportation director Paul C. Ajegba encouraged drivers to slow down in work zones and stay alert.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. during the Annual Bridge Walk.

hmackay@detroitnews.com

@hmackayDN