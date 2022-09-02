Neighbor dispute leads to alleged shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police have arrested a man after he held police at bay and allegedly shot at a neighbor in a dispute.

The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spokane Avenue near Tireman and Livernois on the city's west side, officials said.

Police were called to the location for a report of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, two neighbors got into an argument. One of them pointed a weapon out of his house at the other and fired, striking and wounding the victim. He is listed in temporary serious condition at a hospital, according to media reports.

The suspected shooter retreated into his home and police tried to contact him for hours. Officials said eventually the suspect exited the house and was arrested without incident.

