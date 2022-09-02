Detroit serial killer pleads guilty to 4 murders, 2 sexual assaults

Detroit — Accused serial killer Deangelo Martin has taken a plea deal, just days before he was set to go to trial for the murders of four women and the sexual assaults of two.

Martin pleaded guilty Friday to all six of his cases with a sentencing agreement of 45 years to 70 years in prison, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.

Detroit police believed Martin preyed on women on Detroit's east side.

Martin pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and stabbing a 26-year-old woman on May 7, 2019, and kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 51-year-old woman on June 3, 2019, along with the murders of four women.

He pleaded guilty to killing Annetta Nelson, 57; Nancy Harrison, 52; Trevesene Ellis, 55, and Tamara Jones, 55.

All of the women were found dead in vacant houses on the east side of Detroit in between February and June in 2019, positioned face down with a used condom near their bodies. Medical examiners determined Nelson and Harrison died of blunt force trauma, but they could not determine a cause of death for Willis and Jones because of how decomposed their bodies were.

Martin is set to be sentenced Oct. 6.

kberg@detroitnews.com