Police looking for Detroit girl, 15, missing since Aug. 9

Detroit — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month after she reportedly left her west-side Detroit home without permission.

Carmen Martinez was last seen by family at about 6 p.m. Aug. 9 after she walked away from her home in the 20400 block of Freeland near 8 Mile and Schaefer, Detroit police said Sunday.

"Carmen left her residence without permission and failed to return home," Detroit police said in a press release. "She was wearing black basketball shorts and a black bikini top."

Police said the girl was 5'1, 140 lbs. had has a caesarian scar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police12th Precinct at (313) 596-1200.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN