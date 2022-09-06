EMU faculty to vote on authorizing strike Tuesday night

Eastern Michigan's faculty union is expected to vote Tuesday night on authorizing a strike after contract negotiations have failed to produce a pact, the union said.

The union is gathering Tuesday night to vote on a strike, which would start Wednesday, the union tweeted.

Meanwhile, the administration said talks were scheduled to resume Wednesday after breaking off over the weekend.

EMU's administration is "committed to continuing to work with the union and will be available to meet, even if they go on strike," university spokesperson Walter Kraft told The Detroit News on Tuesday.

"Keeping classrooms operating for our students is a priority," Kraft said in an email. "While no formal bargaining sessions are scheduled today, efforts continue on both sides to find common ground."

Negotiations could continue during a strike, union spokesperson Roger Kerson said.

The American Association of University Professors union's previous contract covered over 500 tenure and tenure track professors. It expired Aug. 31. Classes began Aug. 29 and faculty has been working without a contract for nearly a week.

The union scheduled Tuesday's strike vote after meeting with the administration for negotiations on Saturday and Sunday.

Salary increases and health care costs have been the most contentious issues during the contract negotiations.

Full-time EMU faculty earned $101,300 on average between 2021 and 2022, including salary and health care benefits. Associate professors made $85,600 and assistant professors made $74,000, according to documents released by the administration Monday.

Faculty accounts for 49% of EMU's health care costs and makes up 36% of the participants in the university-sponsored health care plans, the administration said in a news release Monday.

The EMU-AAUP's most recent strike was in 2006, one of five times the union has gone on strike since forming in the 1970s, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

