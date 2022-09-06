State police probe possible shooting on Southfield Fwy. at I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting Monday on the northbound Southfield Freeway.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on the freeway north of Interstate 96, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a driver called 911 to report occupants of a Chevrolet SUV had shot at his vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, while traveling north on the Southfield Freeway.

The victim told state police his vehicle was being tailgated by an SUV. The suspect driver also flashed his vehicle's bright lights at the victim on the ramp from westbound I-96 to the northbound Southfield Freeway.

Police said as the SUV entered freeway, it crossed to the left lane and someone inside the vehicle fired two or three shots at the Malibu. None of the shots struck the car.

The victim told state police troopers the suspect vehicle was occupied by two males.

Troopers closed the northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway at I-96 as well as the entrance ramps from both directions of I-96 to search for shell casings.

