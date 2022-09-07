15-year-old accused of carjacking, trying to run over cop in custody, police say

Detroit — A 15-year-old boy accused of carjacking an SUV and then allegedly attempting to kill a police officer with the stolen vehicle is in custody, officials said Wednesday.

"The 15-year-old suspect has been taken into custody," Detroit Police said in a statement. "No further information is available at this time."

Michael Malik Brown is accused of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle Sunday allegedly after ramming into two patrol vehicles and nearly running over an officer, police Chief James White said Tuesday.

An undercover Detroit officer on Sunday night spotted an SUV reported stolen earlier that day, police said. The officer called for marked police units to investigate.

Officers arrived and found the driver of the SUV at a Citgo gas station at Eight Mile and Glastonbury Avenue, they said. Two occupants of the vehicle surrendered to police, but the driver backed into one squad car, then drove over the front of another. He drove straight at an officer.

Police fired nine shots at the suspect but none of them struck him. They followed the SUV for three blocks before the driver crashed into a tree and fled on foot.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez