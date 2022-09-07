Police seek tips on suspect in Aug. 24 carjacking

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a male suspect who carjacked a 71-year-old man a couple of weeks ago on the city's west side.

The incident happened at about midnight on Aug. 24, 2022, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim agreed to give the suspect a ride to a gas station. On their way to the store, the suspect saw a female friend and asked the victim to also give her a ride.

Police said the driver picked up the woman and as they were traveling in the area of Richton and Lawton streets near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street, the male passenger assaulted the victim and demanded the keys to his green Jeep

Commander.

Officials said the victim and the woman exited the vehicle. The suspect then drove away in the Jeep. The woman passenger also disappeared.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray jogging pants

with black stripes, and red tennis shoes and carrying a towel. They said the woman passenger was last seen wearing a black top and multi-colored stretch pants. They released images of the two captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the woman should call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez