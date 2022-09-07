Ex-Detroit teacher sentenced to jail, community service for sexual assault of student

Detroit — A former Detroit teacher was sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation and 100 hours of community service for sexually assaulting and providing alcohol to a 17-year-old student, according to Wayne County prosecutors.

Charles Dunnell, 38, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and providing alcohol to a minor, which is a misdemeanor. He was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors said Dunnell went to the home of his 17-year-old student when he knew she would be alone in June 2019, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Dunnell taught at the East English Village High School in Detroit.

At the teen's home, Dunnell gave her alcohol and had "inappropriate sexual contact" with her, according to the press release. He was arrested in July 2021.

Dunnell will have to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to community service in lieu of court costs. He'll serve two years of probation and 45 days in the Wayne County Jail, according to court records.

kberg@detroitnews.com