Detroit Police ask city to board up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — Police have asked city officials to board up a west-side abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker.

The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit was the site of three robberies since Saturday, with the most recent incident ending in the Tuesday shooting death of 62-year-old Patrick Higgins, said Cmdr. Michael McGinnis, head of the Detroit Police Major Crimes Section.

McGinnis did not identify where the drivers worked, but he said employees from three different companies were lured to the vacant house near McNichols and Telegraph. When the drivers arrived, they were robbed, McGinnis said.

Unlike the other two victims, Higgins confronted the gunman, who shot him and ran away, McGinnis said.

The robberies highlight an issue that plagues many Detroit neighborhoods, where wide-open abandoned buildings provide breeding grounds for crime. Despite the city's spending millions of dollars to board up vacant properties in recent years, the plywood has been removed from thousands of houses.

"We're in the process of trying to get that location boarded up," McGinnis said of the house on Lenore where the robberies occurred. "Unfortunately, there's plenty of other locations that these offenders could use."

The first robbery at the vacant house happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, McGinnis said.

"A delivery driver (was) called to that location for a delivery, and when (he) arrived, the driver was approached by two suspects, who produced a firearm and demanded the victim's money and other property," McGinnis said. "The victim complied, and the suspects fled on foot."

The second robbery, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, involved "the same scenario," McGinnis said.

"A pizza was ordered from a different food provider, and when the driver arrived he was approached by an individual who was armed with a gun," the commander said. "In this case, we only have one suspect."

The armed robber demanded the driver hand over his money, "and the victim complied," McGinnis said.

The third robbery took a violent turn, McGinnis said.

"What we know is, a pizza was ordered — and this was from a third pizza establishment that was sent to the location — and when that victim arrived, we know there was a confrontation with the suspect, and the victim was fatally shot," McGinnis said.

"Neighbors called 911 when they saw the victim down," McGinnis said. An emergency medial crew arrived and conveyed the man to a hospital, where he died, McGinnis said.

McGinnis described the two suspects as "black males, both are young, 16 to 20 years old," he said. "One is described as having short hair. In one incident they both were wearing t-shirts with blue jeans; in another incident one of them had a dark blue jacket on."

In addition to offering condolences to the homicide victim's family, saying, "I hope they stay strong through this trying time," McGinnis offered tips to drivers who deliver food to Detroit.

"Be cautious, be aware of your surroundings, as you're pulling up to a delivery, be mindful of what's around," he said. "Try to park in a lit area if possible. If I was making deliveries at night, I'd wear a flashlight.

"And if something doesn't feel right, don't make the delivery," McGinnis said. "Go back to your office and call the customer back, and work something out that way."

Robberies of pizza delivery drivers in Detroit are so common, many companies won't deliver in the city.

When asked whether drivers should continue delivering to Detroit, McGinnis said: "You can't stop the food delivery service. That's why I think it's important that the tips I mentioned get shared."

