State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday.

Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report he was shot at while driving on the freeway following a road rage incident.

Troopers examined the victim's truck and found a bullet lodged in its radiator.

They closed down the freeway to preserve evidence and search the area. Troopers found two shell casings and a bullet fragment.

Police said the suspect was driving a newer model, white SUV. After he fired two rounds, he continued traveling west on I-94.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez