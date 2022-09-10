Dally in the Alley returns to Cass Corridor

Dally in the Alley returned to Detroit's Cass Corridor Saturday with concerts, food, art and more.

The festival comes back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic for its 43rd year. Dally at the Alley keeps its 1970s roots alive in its theme and art, though it includes bands from the genres of other eras as well.

It means a lot to be able to hold the event again, organizer and North Cass Community Union president Adriel Thornton said.

"It's a community celebration where neighbors can see each other, walk around with each other, vendors can come sell their wares, bands have an opportunity to play and showcase their talents. It's just uplifting to highlight this community," Thornton said.

It's good to be back at an event that allows people to connect with each other, Hazel Park resident Evan Cissell said. He came to enjoy music and "represent hacky sack" and has roped at least 104 people throughout the day into a hacky sack ring.

"I've been here about two hour, I've gotten everything from 6-year-old children and to 67-year-old adults," Cissell said.