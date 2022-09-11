Police investigate reported road-rage shooting on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police are investigating a reported road-rage incident Saturday night on the Southfield Freeway in which a driver was shot in the arm.

The incident happened at 10:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Plymouth and Joy, MSP tweeted. A preliminary investigation revealed that two male drivers exchanged words and got into a "road rage incident."

The suspect, driving a green car, pulled alongside the victim's car and produced a firearm, police said. He fired at the victim, hitting him once in the right bicep, police said. The victim's vehicle carried one female passenger who was not injured.

The victim exited the freeway at Warren and called the police while the suspect's vehicle exited at Joy Road. Emergency medical services took the victim to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.

Police found multiple 9mm bullet casings on the freeway after the road was closed. Police also seized two firearms from the victim, who has a concealed pistol license.

The shooting was the latest in incidents on Metro Detroit freeways this month. On Thursday, a box truck was shot at on Interstate 94 and the driver of a Chrysler 200 was shot at on Interstate 96 on Sept. 1.

MSP asks anyone with information about the latest shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) SPEAK-UP.

Email: hmackay@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @hmackayDN