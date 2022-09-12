Detroit fire sends three to the hospital, including one child

Detroit — A man, woman and child have been taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in a house fire on Detroit's east side, officials said.

The fire broke out Monday evening in a single-family, 1.5-story house at Hoover and Lappin street. By 9:10 p.m., firefighters remained on the scene putting out hot spots, Detroit fire Chief James Harris said.

The man was in critical condition, and the woman and child were in temporary serious condition, Harris said.

The cause of the blaze was unknown. Fire Department investigators also were on the scene, according to Harris

The home sustained water and smoke damage throughout, Harris said. No neighboring buildings were damaged.

