Eight-year-old girl dies in shooting at west side Detroit home

Detroit — Amid "concerning" conditions inside a west-side house, police say an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in the neck and shoulder Tuesday, making her at least the sixth child under age 11 to die by gunfire in Detroit this year, officials said.

Police were called at about 11:50 a.m. to the 8800 block of Heyden Street near Joy Road and Evergreen after receiving a report that a child had been shot, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Tuesday media briefing near the crime scene.

White also said officers found conditions in the home "that are quite concerning," and said no adults appeared to be home when the shooting happened. The chief said the child's mother arrived home shortly after the incident.

A 10-year-old child, who was also in the home at the time of the shooting, was taken to a local hospital to be examined, White said.

White said either the child's mother or a neighbor drove the victim to a fire station for help, White said. Medics were called to the fire station and took the girl to a hospital. White said he didn't know if the girl died at the fire station or at the hospital.

"It's a very tragic situation," the chief said. "It should not have happened."

During a press conference last week in which elected officials called for tougher gun laws to combat Detroit's crime problem, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence and White said there had been five children under age 11 killed by gunfire in 2022.

On Aug. 1, White said 50 kids under age 18 had been shot in Detroit, 10 fatally. Since then, at least seven more children were shot in the city, two fatally.

Recent cases include the Aug. 22 fatality of a 5-year-old boy who shot himself after picking up a gun; an Aug. 4 incident in which a 3-year-old girl was shot while playing with a pistol; and the July 19 fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy, after his 13-year-old friend allegedly picked up a gun and pulled the trigger.

