Detroit inspector general rescinds probe into Inner City Contracting

Detroit — The City of Detroit's Office of Inspector General on Tuesday rescinded interim suspensions issued to a major demolition contractor, stating due to Inner City Contracting's cooperation with its investigation, it's now able to resume work.

The Office of Inspector General released its final investigative report Tuesday, which took six months from its initial complaint in February.

At the time, the office received a complaint that alleged Inner City Contracting submitted fraudulent information and documentation to the Civil Rights Inclusion and Opportunity Department, which resulted in ICC being awarded Detroit Based Business, Detroit Small Business and Detroit Headquartered Business certifications.

The certifications allegedly resulted in ICC being awarded demolition contracts set aside for companies that legitimately met the qualifications for the CRIO certifications.

Inner City Contracting LLC, a certified 51% minority-owned Detroit-based business, has handled a substantial amount of demolition contracts. Its certification requires more than half of workers to be Detroit residents.

After four months of investigation with "less than ideal cooperation," the OIG issued a 90-day interim suspension to Inner City Contracting LLC, its president Curtis Johnson, and associates Laura Durocher and Gerald Durocher II in an effort to debar the company from continuing work.

Inspector General Ha said following the suspensions, Inner City Contracting officials began to fully cooperate by submitting hundreds of pages of documents that were previously requested by her office.

Inner City officials also requested an administrative hearing, which was held on July 26, one week after the initial suspension.

The inspector general said based on the evidence and information analyzed by the OIG, it found Inner City did not fraudulently obtain certifications and is now eligible to return to work. It may also serve as a subcontractor or as a goods, services or materials supplier for any contract, according to a statement from the office.

“Ensuring honesty and integrity does not mean that we find abuse, waste, fraud, and corruption in every investigation we conduct," Inspector Ha stated. "It is important that the public, including City contractors, understand and trust that the OIG’s investigative process is fair. However, fairness cannot be achieved without the full cooperation of all parties involved in the investigative process. This investigation serves as a prime example of the value of that cooperation."

