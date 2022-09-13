Detroit provides Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, bivalent boosters

The Detroit Health Department has made the Novavax two-dose COVID-19 vaccine available to residents ages 12 and older and the new bivalent booster doses.

Starting Tuesday, residents can get the Novavax vaccine and new bivalent booster doses following emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food And Drug Administration and approval by the state health department.

The Novavax vaccine will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

The Novavax vaccine uses a spike protein combined with a supplement derived from the bark of a South American tree to produce an immune response. The technology differs from the messenger mRNA technology employed by both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccine boosters are designed to provide protection against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer, more contagious omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5. The bivalent doses are only available as boosters for people who completed their primary vaccination series at least two months ago. Age eligibility requirements are different for each booster:

Moderna booster ages 18 and older

Pfizer booster ages 12 and older

“We are now able to offer Detroiters a third choice for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and a booster that will offer greater protection against the contagious omicron variants,” said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit's chief public health officer. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted when they are due, because the vaccines remain the best tool we have for staying healthy and protected against COVID-19.”

Dr. Claudia Richardson, medical director of the Detroit Health Department, said as Detroiters are spending more time indoors with school back in session and cooler weather on the way, now is the time to get boosted.

“We strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to get a booster dose with a bivalent vaccine," Richardson said. "The FDA has been planning for the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines would need to be modified to provide greater protection, in much the same way as influenza vaccines are modified each year.”

Vaccinations and boosters are available at all three Detroit Health Department immunization clinic locations Monday through Friday:

Detroit Health Department at 100 Mack Ave., 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Samaritan Center at 5555 Conner, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are highly recommended. Appointments can be scheduled at www.detroitmi.gov/health or text “vaccine” to (313) 329-7272.

