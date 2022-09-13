Watch Lions fans brawl outside Ford Field after Sunday's loss

After a loss inside the stadium to a packed crowd, some Detroit Lions fans outside Sunday packed a punch.

A video of a fight that has gone viral after the Lions' 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, shows a group of about 11 men and women pushing each other to the ground and throwing punches and kicks in the street outside Ford Field. The brawl broke off into multiple fights as bystanders attempted to break up the fights, some filming them.

The brawl video has been viewed over 600,000 times. And those street fights were not the only ones during at the Lions' season opener Sunday. Several fights in the stadium were captured on video and posted on social media.

One video tweeted shows an Eagles fan and a Lions fan with bloodied noses getting escorted out of Ford Field. Another contains profanity and shows a fight break out in the stands as other fans look on.

The Lions have not addressed the fights that occurred during and after Sunday's game.

The Detroit Police Department encouraged fans attending Sunday's game to "always be aware of your surroundings," in a Facebook post but it is unclear if they were called to respond to the brawl outside of Ford Field.

