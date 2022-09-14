Detroit man sentenced to 60 months in unemployment benefits scheme

A Detroit man affiliated with a gang who used stolen identities to submit false claims for unemployment benefits, then "brazenly advertised" his scheme on social media to recruit others, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, federal officials said Wednesday.

Damon Long pleaded guilty in April. He was convicted of aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and illegally possessing firearms, authorities said.

Authorities reported the 25-year-old was a member of the Glock Boyz TMC gang, which "perpetrated acts of violence against rival gangs and have been victims of such violence," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday. "Court records tie Long to these violent attacks and to being the target of rival gangs."

In court filings, federal authorities said Glock Boyz TMC (Too Much Cash) and others had been involved in an ongoing feud "with repeated retaliatory shootings."

"Several of those shootings involved Damon Long or locations associated with him as a target, usually shortly after a member of TMC was killed or injured in another shooting," they said.

The FBI executed a search warrant in May 2021 at Long’s Detroit home and seized two loaded pistols as well as evidence he engaged in wire fraud by submitting false applications for federal unemployment insurance benefits using stolen identities totaling more than $300,000, according to the release.

The government said Long used the identities and Social Security numbers of at least 10 people.

"He brazenly advertised his ability to do so on social media, recruiting people to join him in his fraudulent scheme," federal officials said in a sentencing memo filed Aug. 31.

The U.S. Attorney's Office sought a 70-month sentence, arguing: "Prior sentences and supervision have not deterred his conduct and he clearly has no respect for the law."

In 2018, Long was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for carrying a concealed weapon, Michigan Department of Corrections records show. He was discharged in March 2021.

Long's attorney, federal defender Richard O'Neill, said in a court filing last month that his client, who recently became a father, "has expressed a great deal of remorse for his actions. He has explained that he did not consider the effect his actions would have on the people whose names were used — that would have difficulty in obtaining their own unemployment benefits."

O'Neill said Long had been on bond since May 2021 and followed all of the conditions.

When sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts, Long was also ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution.