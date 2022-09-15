Firefighter injured battling blaze at vacant Detroit home

A Detroit firefighter has been injured while battling a blaze Thursday at a vacant home on the city's west side, officials said.

Flames erupted at the dwelling in the 15400 block of Iliad around 7:20 p.m., said James Harris, a representative for the Detroit Fire Department.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded, he said. They extinguished the blaze within an hour.

It wasn't immediately clear how one of the firefighters became injured during the effort, Harris said.

He was transported to DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

No one else was hurt at the scene, Harris said.

Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze, which did not spread to other homes.