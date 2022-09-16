Driver, tips sought in east Detroit hit-and-run

Detroit police are working to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit and run this month on the city's east side that left one person critically injured.

The suspect was driving a light colored Lexus south on Van Dyke near Stockton around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 2 when it struck a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the street, investigators said in a statement.

The victim remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, according to the release.

Authorities did not have a description of the driver, who failed to stop at the scene.

Footage of the car was obtained through a nearby Project Green Light location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.