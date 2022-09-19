Just in time for the official start of fall, temps drop to 60s later this week
Myesha Johnson
The Detroit News
It may still feel like summer now but fall is right around the corner temperature-wise — and according to the calendar.
Detroiters can expect a significant dip in temperatures this week as the climate transitions from summer to fall. Fall officially starts Thursday.
After temperatures in the 80s Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will drop as low as 62 degrees Thursday and stay in that range until the weekend.
According to Accuweather, this week's forecast is:
- Monday: Sunny with a high in the mid 80s
- Tuesday: Repeat of Monday (sunny with a high in the low 80s)
- Wednesday: Rain and possible thunderstorm, with temperatures near 90 degrees
- Thursday: Cool, with high in low 60s
- Friday: Partly sunny and cloudy, with temperatures in high 60s
- Saturday: Repeat of Friday (Partly sunny and cloudy, with temperatures in high 60s)
- Sunday: Some rain, with temperatures in low 70s