Attorney General's office to handle prosecution of exonerated man on new charges

Detroit — The Michigan Attorney General's Office will handle an assault, robbery and domestic violence case at the request of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who recused her office because it helped overturn the 40-year-old defendant's murder conviction four years ago.

Aaron Salter faces charges of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony firearm, stemming from an alleged July 24 incident in Detroit involving an ex-girlfriend, Salter's attorney said.

Lillian Diallo said her client was suffering from "behavioral health issues," and said during the alleged incident Salter was ranting about "the Illuminati, and witches, and people who are out to get him. I think behavioral health is an issue in this case."

Salter served 15 years in prison before his release from the Chippewa Correctional Facility in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Aug. 15, 2018 — his 36th birthday — following an investigation by Worthy's Conviction Integrity Unit that found that Salter's conviction had been solely based on a witness's mistaken identity.

Worthy's spokeswoman Maria Miller said in a statement Tuesday that Worthy didn't think Wayne County should handle the latest charges against Salter.

"It is imperative that Prosecutor Worthy avoid even the appearance of impropriety in cases where a person exonerated by her office faces new charges in her jurisdiction," Miller said. "Mr. Salter currently is facing new criminal charges. As a result, Prosecutor Worthy determined that disqualification of WCPO was appropriate in this matter."

Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said in a Tuesday email: "The case was referred to our Department because of the previous work done by Wayne County via their CIU program to exonerate Salter of a previous conviction."

Salter was bound over in Detroit's 36th District Court Monday on seven felony charges. Judge Kenneth King continued his bond conditions at $500,000, no 10%.

According to WJBK (Fox 2), the alleged assault was captured by a liquor store surveillance camera.

Salter was sentenced to life in prison for a 2003 fatal shooting after being convicted based on one man's recollection that a "thin man" had pulled the trigger. Salter — a hulking University of Arkansas defensive linebacker at the time — didn't fit the description. He was convicted of first-degree murder anyway.

Since his release, Salter has operated multiple nonprofits aimed at helping people get on their feet after being released from prison.

Salter also has a pending $75 million federal lawsuit against the city claiming his civil rights were violated when a Detroit homicide cop allegedly withheld evidence.

