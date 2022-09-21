Pro boxer Isiah Jones killed during family dispute in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday around 6:25 p.m. on the 9300 block of Stout Street that left a 28-year-old man dead. The man was fatally shot by a relative, Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

The victim was Isiah Jones, a professional Detroit boxer, according to his former trainer Roshawn Jones. He claimed that the relative who shot Isiah was his brother.

"It's heartbreaking ... that his brother allegedly did that to him," said Jones, who is not related to Isiah Jones. "He had two kids, a boy and a girl, and he needed to support them in any way he can by not being in the streets. So he chose boxing to help him take care of his family."

Roshawn had known the 2016 Golden Gloves champion for 10 years and coached him in boxing conditioning and strategy at a gym in Toledo. Prior to his death Roshawn tried to convince Isiah to come to Toledo for 30 days to train.

"When you're training for a fight, you can have no outside distractions, and we had a fight coming up," he said. "He ended up not coming for whatever reason, I don't know, and then I end up getting a phone call that he passed away."

Isiah was a great boxer and father, Roshawn said. A GoFundMe has been started to help his family cover funeral expenses.

"I just want people to remember him as a great guy, humble guy, a role model to the kids in the community and a great father," Jones said.

