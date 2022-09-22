Thieves break into American Coney Island, steal empty cash register

Thieves broke into Detroit's iconic American Coney Island Thursday morning but they didn't get much − only an empty cash register.

The break-in happened around 5:35 a.m. at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. The cash register didn't contain any money since the business was closed when the break-in occurred, a restaurant spokesperson said.

The thieves shattered one of the restaurant's glass doors to gain entry and the total damages are expected to cost thousands of dollars, the spokesperson said. Detroit Police wouldn't confirm the break-in but said they're investigating.

Even amid the chaos, American didn't let it stop business. The restaurant still opened Thursday morning and has been serving customers with carry-out only while cleaning up, said Zach Sgro, an employee.

American Coney Island is a Detroit restaurant institution. It originally opened in 1917 by Constantine "Gust" Keros, a Greek immigrant. Both American and its neighbor, Lafayette Coney Island, are known for coney dogs, hot dogs with beef chili, yellow mustard and chopped white onion.

Al Roker of the "Today" show visited American Coney Island earlier this summer and it featured it on his web series.

It hasn't been an easy month for the two businesses. Lafayette Coney Island was closed two weeks ago due to health department violations involving rodents.

