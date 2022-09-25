27-year-old Redford man dies after crash on I-75

A 27-year-old Redford man was pronounced dead Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police tweeted that the man was heading northbound and "driving at a high rate of speed ... when he lost control, ran off the roadway to the right, striking a bridge embankment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt."

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on I-75 near Eight Mile Road, which is currently closed and ramped off at Seven Mile Road for further investigation.

Police are notifying the Redford man's family of the crash.