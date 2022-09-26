Construction begins on next major section of Joe Louis Greenway

DETROIT – Detroit's Joe Louis Greenway, a 27.5-mile walking and biking pathway, continues to progress and construction now has started on its second "leg," city officials announced Friday.

The Grand River to Fullerton portion of the greenway will cost $11 million to build, which is coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds. It will stretch nearly two miles and have a half-acre of greenspace at the Oakman Boulevard entrance.

Over 2,000 tons of waste and more than 200 tires were removed to continue forming the greenway.

The Joe Louis Greenway will eventually stretch 27.5 miles and will connect Detroiters in 23 neighborhoods and through four cities, including Highland Park, Hamtramck and Dearborn. It'll also connect to existing trails such as the Dequindre Cut and Detroit Riverfront.

In May 2021, the city began construction on the first leg of the greenway from Joy Road to Warren Avenue, which will be open to the public this fall. Construction on this second leg is expected to be completed next spring.

Community members are excited about seeing a new development come to their community.

Marshal Stephens, a former Detroit resident, has been following and anticipating the project because he rides his bike along the Dequindre Cut and enjoys "cruising around" with others.

"I'm a huge fan of bicycle riding," Stephens, 37, said. He plans to ride the entire 27.5 miles of the greenway loop in one day when it is complete in the next five to 10 years.

"I'm looking forward to the trail because I think it's going to be fun for practical travel and recreation," he said.

The city has organized an event in celebration of opening the greenway's first completed leg on Oct. 29 at the intersection of Joy Road and Alpine Street from noon to 4 p.m.