Police investigate fiery, single-car crash on I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating a fiery, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 96 on Sunday evening that left the occupants in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Livernois in Detroit, according to a tweet by MSP. Troopers received a call of a vehicle on fire. Detroit firefighters arrived and put out the blaze.

The occupants of the vehicle did not show signs of being burned, according to MSP. It was unclear how many people were in the vehicle. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit in critical condition.