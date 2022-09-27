Argument leads to driver running over man, Detroit police say

Detroit police are searching for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting a man with his car Monday on the city's west side.

The suspect and victim started arguing around 10:30 a.m. while at a business near Joy and Greenfield, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

"As one male was getting into his vehicle, the suspect ran over the victim and fled the scene in a gray sedan," Donakowski said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He was listed in critical condition late Monday, Donakowski said.

Police did not release a description of the suspect or other details in the incident Monday.