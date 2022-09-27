Local students dive into water-related issues at Detroit River Water Festival

Around 200 middle school students from four schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District attended Tuesday the Detroit River Water Festival at the Belle Isle Nature Center.

The annual event returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and aimed to teach students about local fresh water and its impact on their daily lives.

Students from Clippert Academy, Ronald Brown Academy, Sampson Webber Leadership Academy and Bunche Preparatory Academy participated in presentations and activities from 10 partner organizations designed to raise awareness of local water-related issues. The festival was organized by Friends of the Detroit River, a local nonprofit dedicated to preserving natural habitats along the Detroit River, with the support of the DTE Energy Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Today, we are out here trying to educate fifth- and sixth-grade students about our clean natural resources like the Detroit River water," said McKenzi Waliczek, stewardship director for Friends of the Detroit River. "Now more than ever, it's really important to make that connection to nature."

Local organizations like Friends of the Rouge, a nonprofit that aims to protect the Rouge watershed that feeds the Detroit River, set up displays and props for students at the event. Friends of the Rouge brought a canoe that students could climb into as well as a 3D map of the watershed, which covers most of western Metro Detroit.

"We want to establish relationships with people and the river. We believe that if people have a relationship with something then they want to care about it," said Herman Jenkins, a Friends of the Rouge trails manager. "A lot of these communities, particularly communities in southwest Detroit, south Dearborn, have been walled off from the river. No river access, because these walls of industry have blocked them from it."

Encouraging students to keep the Rouge streams and rivers healthy so that they can use them for paddle sports and its trails is key to the organization's outreach, Jenkins said.

Another local nonprofit present at the event, We're Fixing to Fish, teaches Detroit community members how to fish safely and responsibly in the Detroit River. The organization was founded two years ago by Tracey Webb, a nurse at Henry Ford Village Retirement Community, who likes to fish with her grandchildren in her spare time and realized other children were interested in learning the sport. Since then the organization has registered more than 400 participants, Webb said.

"In hopes of them (students) gaining a new lifelong hobby, of course, a connection with nature, it (fishing) teaches problem-solving and patience," Webb said.

Students were taught how to cast and bait a fishing line and were given the opportunity to catch fish of their own in Lake Muskoday on Belle Isle.

Representatives of the Oakland County Water Resource Commissioner's Office set up a "Doctor Dirt" station to teach students about runoff and erosion. Examples of different types of ground cover, ranging from grass to just dirt, demonstrated how plants help filter and clean groundwater and protect against erosion.

"They probably don't know it but there are a lot of things they (kids) can do," said Gary Stepp. "Soil erosion being the biggest polluter, sediment is the biggest polluter. ... We're trying to promote planting plants and trees to help."

Keeping curbside storm drains or catch basins clear of leaves, picking up after pets and washing cars on the grass instead of pavement can all reduce polluted runoff, Stepp said.

State and federal organizations also attended the event, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service setting up exhibits and educational booths.

The DNR displayed locally extirpated or extinct species that once thrived in Metro Detroit but were driven out by hunting, habitat loss and pesticide use. These include the osprey, beaver, river otter, bald eagle and lake sturgeon.

It wasn't all bad news, however, as DNR representative Michelle Serreyn told students that most of those species have begun to return to the Detroit River habitat after protective measures were taken.

"These animals are each making a comeback in this area," Serreyn said. "Learning more about them (the animals) is the biggest step forward. ... First, it takes interest and understanding and then it can move on to appreciation and then to action ... so this is that first step."

hmackay@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @hmackayDN