Police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit − Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found shot inside a home on the city's east side Tuesday.

Authorities said officers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. and found the adult male victim fatally shot inside the home in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue near Conner Street and Gratiot Avenue.

Investigators have no suspects and are not releasing further details at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez