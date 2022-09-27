State trooper in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

Two suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning that left a Michigan State Trooper in critical but stable condition, officials said.

The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Riverview near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road in Detroit, according to authorities. Police said an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance when an unknown suspect firedupon them and struck a male state trooper.

The trooper, who was taken to a local hospital, is a 10-year veteran of the Michigan State Police, said Lt. Michael Shaw.

Authorities, meanwhile, continue to search for a suspect. Shaw said police have located an apartment where they believe the shots came from and found three shell casings inside.After obtaining a warrant, troopers searched the apartment where the casings were found, officials said. They also said the investigation is ongoing.

