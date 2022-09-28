Belle Isle Nature Center reopens after $2.5 million renovation

The Belle Isle Nature Center is open for business again.

The center, closed since March 2020, reopens to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with new habitats and exhibits that incorporate urban wildlife after $2.5 million in renovations, according to the Detroit Zoological Society which operates the center in addition to the Detroit Zoo.

New exhibits include a mudpuppy habitat, a pollinator area and a replica Detroit sewer tunnel. A mudpuppy is a type of salamander.

“We are so proud of this new facility, and after more than two years of being closed, we are ready to show everyone what we have been working on,” said Amy Greene, nature centers director for the Detroit Zoological Society. “We have so many new and exciting features for guests to explore.”

Sitting on 5 acres of land in the Belle Isle State Park, the nature center aims to connect people with urban nature and offers new educational experiences.

Entry to the nature center is free for the public and there is a variety of scheduled educational programming offered, the Detroit Zoological Society said in the news release.

“The Belle Isle Nature Center is truly unique,” Greene said. “We’ve completely reimagined a new nature center that puts the focus on urban wildlife. Our intention is to reinforce the connections people have and the spaces they share with the nature that surrounds us. We want people to feel that nature is where we already are — we just have to notice and appreciate it.”

The nature center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and is located at the northern tip of Belle Isle State Park.

